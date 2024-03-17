Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘Find out what Modi is..,’ PM Modi says, ‘I am planning for 2047’
BackBack

Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘Find out what Modi is..,’ PM Modi says, ‘I am planning for 2047’

Livemint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focused on long-term planning for 2047, prioritizing results over attention-seeking headlines. He emphasized making India a Viksit Bharat and highlighted the government's increased attention to the Northeast region since 2014.

PM Narendra Modi. (FILE PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)Premium
PM Narendra Modi. (FILE PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is actively strategizing for the year 2047, stressing the focus on “long-term planning".

When asked at the India Today Conclave whether Prime Minister Modi is already preparing for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said, “Find out what Modi is. You are stuck on 2029 but I am planning for 2047."

PM Modi further mentioned that today the mood of the nation is about making India a Viksit Bharat.

“Today the process of celebrating the biggest democratic festival has started. At a time when the whole world is facing uncertainties, one thing is sure India will keep developing at a fast pace. Today the mood of the nation is about India's efforts towards becoming the third biggest economy in the world. The mood of the nation is about making India a Viksit Bharat. Whenever I come at such conclave all you have expectations that I give many headlines but I don't work for headlines, but for deadlines," he said.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates LIVE updates: Voting period for 2024 polls is going to be longest since 1951

The Prime Minister also remarked that the government had overlooked the Northeast region prior to 2014, but under his administration, it has been given significant attention and prioritization.

He further slammed Congress and said, “Before 2014, the northeast region was always at the bottom of the list of priorities."

Stressing the strides taken in the Northeast region by the BJP-led Centre over the past decade, the Prime Minister underscored a shift in mindset during his leadership towards prioritizing the development of villages in the area.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates out : 10 key highlights of seven-phase voting

"Our Central ministers have visited the Northeast region 680 times. I alone went more to the Northeast region, which is more than the combined trips previous Prime Ministers took. We changed the mentality. Those which were called the last villages of India we changed that and started calling them the first villages. 17 of my cabinet ministers visited there and stayed all night," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 Mar 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App