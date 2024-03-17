Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is actively strategizing for the year 2047, stressing the focus on “long-term planning".

When asked at the India Today Conclave whether Prime Minister Modi is already preparing for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister said, “Find out what Modi is. You are stuck on 2029 but I am planning for 2047."

PM Modi further mentioned that today the mood of the nation is about making India a Viksit Bharat.

“Today the process of celebrating the biggest democratic festival has started. At a time when the whole world is facing uncertainties, one thing is sure India will keep developing at a fast pace. Today the mood of the nation is about India's efforts towards becoming the third biggest economy in the world. The mood of the nation is about making India a Viksit Bharat. Whenever I come at such conclave all you have expectations that I give many headlines but I don't work for headlines, but for deadlines," he said.

The Prime Minister also remarked that the government had overlooked the Northeast region prior to 2014, but under his administration, it has been given significant attention and prioritization.

He further slammed Congress and said, “Before 2014, the northeast region was always at the bottom of the list of priorities."

Stressing the strides taken in the Northeast region by the BJP-led Centre over the past decade, the Prime Minister underscored a shift in mindset during his leadership towards prioritizing the development of villages in the area.

"Our Central ministers have visited the Northeast region 680 times. I alone went more to the Northeast region, which is more than the combined trips previous Prime Ministers took. We changed the mentality. Those which were called the last villages of India we changed that and started calling them the first villages. 17 of my cabinet ministers visited there and stayed all night," he said.

