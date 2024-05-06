Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar to address two public rallies in Brahmapur, Nowrangpur on May 6
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP National President JP Nadda is also in Odisha. On Sunday, Nadda unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the 2024 Odisha Assembly elections, making bold commitments to tackle corruption.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night. He will kick off his campaign trail for the upcoming elections today and is scheduled to lead public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur on Monday. In anticipation of his visit, the Odisha Police have significantly beefed up security, as per ANI.