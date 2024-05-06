Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Sunday night. He will kick off his campaign trail for the upcoming elections today and is scheduled to lead public rallies in Brahmapur and Nowrangpur on Monday. In anticipation of his visit, the Odisha Police have significantly beefed up security, as per ANI.

Upon his arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by top BJP leaders including Manmohan Samal, the party's Odisha unit president, and Aparajita Sarangi, the Bhubaneswar MP. Modi also held a roadshow from the road from the airport to Raj Bhavan. According to sources, he is scheduled to visit the Shree Lingaraj Temple in the city on Monday morning.

BJP National President JP Nadda is also in Odisha. On Sunday, Nadda unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the 2024 Odisha Assembly elections, making bold commitments to tackle corruption.

"Our goal is 'from resolution to accomplishment'...we will fulfill our commitments...it (Manifesto) is not a document, it is our implementation programme for the next 5 years. The day we make government, a sub-committee is made for the manifesto and every month we monitor our manifesto...Our goal will be to end the corruption of BJD, we will have zero tolerance towards corruption," he declared, according to an ANI report.

Nadda criticized the past practices during the Congress era, where the manifesto was treated merely as a formality, lacking public trust and sincerity from its creators. "Under the leadership of Modi ji, the culture of politics, the definition and methods of politics have changed in the last 10 years… today, under the leadership of Modi ji, there is politics of reform, politics of performance and politics of transformation, hence today's politics has become the politics of report card."

He also highlighted the neglect of PM Modi's welfare initiatives by previous administrations and the detrimental politics practiced in non-BJP governed states, including caste, creed, regionalism, corruption, and nepotism. "The states not governed by BJP are suffering due to the politics of caste, creed, regionalism, corruption, and nepotism... These have been the guiding principles for other political parties. However, the BJP is driven by the idea of 'politics of development'," Nadda emphasized.

The Assembly elections are slated to be held in four phases from May 13 to June 1, coinciding with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. In the previous 2019 Assembly elections, the BJD secured a significant majority with 112 seats out of 146, while the BJP and Congress won 23 and 9 seats, respectively. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls also the BJD had an upper hand in Odisha.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!