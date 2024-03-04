‘29 events across 12 states, UTs’: See PM Modi's pre-Lok Sabha poll 10-day plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to commence a 10-day tour across 12 states and union territories, covering various regions of India ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections.

These regions encompass Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

March 4:

The series of events will kick off with the Prime Minister inaugurating, dedicating, and laying the foundation stone for various development projects in Adilabad, Telangana, followed by addressing a public gathering in the same location.

Following this, the Prime Minister will proceed to Tamil Nadu to visit Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) in Kalpakkam, an entity under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Additionally, he will deliver a speech at a public event in Chennai before heading to Hyderabad later in the day.

March 5:

The following day, March 5, the Prime Minister will head to Sangareddy in Telangana, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental initiatives amounting to ₹6,800 crore.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Chandikhole in Odisha, where he will preside over the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for numerous development projects exceeding a total worth of ₹19,600 crore. These projects span across various sectors such as Oil & Gas, Railways, Road, Transport, Highways, and Atomic Energy.

March 6:

Continuing his tour, Prime Minister Modi will visit West Bengal on the third day, where he will introduce projects worth ₹15,400 crore in Kolkata. Notable among these is the Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section in Kolkata.

Also, he will go to Bihar, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects valued at approximately ₹12,800 crore in Bettiah.

March 7:

Prime Minister Modi will journey to Jammu and Kashmir. His itinerary includes addressing a public rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar. Notably, this visit holds significance as it marks Modi's first trip to the Kashmir valley following the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019.

March 8: Prime Minister Modi is set to partake in the inaugural National Creator's Award ceremony in Delhi, an initiative he unveiled during his recent episode of Mann ki Baat, his monthly radio broadcast. Subsequently, in the evening, he will journey to Assam to engage in various developmental initiatives.

March 9:

Prime Minister Modi's itinerary includes a trip to Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng. Subsequently, he will unveil multiple development projects in Itanagar. Later, he will journey to Assam, where he will reveal the statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat and lay the foundation stone for various development initiatives in the region. Following this, he will proceed to West Bengal to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Siliguri, concluding the day with a public meeting.

March 10:

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Uttar Pradesh to dedicate various projects in Azamgarh.

March 11:

The day's agenda involves events related to Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi at PUSA in Delhi. Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway and attend a DRDO program in the evening.

March 12:

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Sabarmati, Gujarat, and later tour Pokhran in Jaisalmer district, Rajasthan.

March 13:

The intense schedule concludes with the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing. Following this, he will conduct an outreach program for disadvantaged sections of society.

