A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially : Sonia Gandhi
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : The former Congress president alleged that funds collected by the Congress party from the public are being frozen and money from its accounts is being taken away forcibly.
Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi on March 21 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making systematic efforts to cripple the grand-old-party financially, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
