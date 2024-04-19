Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi on West UP campaign trail with rally in Amroha today
The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a rally in Western Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Friday. Thereafter, he will address rallies in Aligarh, Hathras, Bareilly, Agra, to name a few, in the coming days.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kick off another campaign drive in Western Uttar Pradesh with rallies and road shows beginning April 19, when voting begins in 102 parliamentary constituencies in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
