Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kick off another campaign drive in Western Uttar Pradesh with rallies and road shows beginning April 19, when voting begins in 102 parliamentary constituencies in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

The Prime Minister has already addressed three rallies in western Uttar Pradesh, in Meerut, Saharanpur, and Pilibhit. Eight seats in Western Uttar Pradesh are voting in the first phase on Friday. These include Saharanpur, Bijnor, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina, Moradabad, Rampur, and Pilibhit.

The PM will address a rally in Western Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on Friday. Amroha, which will go to polls in the second phase on April 26, is one of the 16 parliamentary seats that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost in the 2019 general elections.

Kunwar Danish Ali, who won the seat in 2019 on a BSP ticket, is contesting again in 2024 as a Congress-SP candidate from Amroha. The BJP has fielded Devendra Nagpal from the seat.

A day after PM Modi's rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav are scheduled to be present for the INDIA bloc's campaigning in Amroha on April 20.

After Amroha, the Prime Minister will address rallies in Hathras and Aligarh Lok Sabha constituencies on April 22. The BJP won both seats in 2019. The saffron party has replaced the sitting member of parliament from Hathras, Rajveer Singh Diler, by fielding Anoop Valmiki from the seat. In Aligarh, the sitting MP Satish Gautam is contesting again.

The Hathras and Aligarh rallies will be followed by PM Modi's public meetings in Agra and Fatehpur Sikri on April 25. BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel is a sitting MP from Agra and a Union minister of state. The BJP has fielded sitting MP Raj Kumar Chahar from Fatehpur Sikri.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address rallies in Bareilly, Aonla and Shahjahanpur on April 25. The BJP faced discontent in Bareilly after the party denied a Lok Sabha ticket to Santosh Gangwar, a former minister and Bareilly's sitting MP. Gangwar resigned as Union Labour Minister ahead of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

Earlier this month, supporters of Santosh Gangwar, a Kurmi leader who was allegedly insulted by Bareilly mayor Umesh Gautam, staged a protest outside the home of BJP's state president Bhupendra Chaudhary over the “insult".

