Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi outlines vision for 'Indian Railways Revolution' in next term
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In his first public appearance since the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled his ambitious plans for transforming the Indian Railways sector if voted back to power. Addressing the India Today Conclave 2024, PM Modi outlined his vision for the "coming five years" under his leadership.