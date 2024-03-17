Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi unveiled ambitious plans for an Indian Railways revolution if re-elected, promising to give new heights to the infrastructure. Addressing India Today Conclave 2024, he vowed to share detailed information on modernizing the rail network in his potential next term.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: In his first public appearance since the announcement of the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled his ambitious plans for transforming the Indian Railways sector if voted back to power. Addressing the India Today Conclave 2024, PM Modi outlined his vision for the "coming five years" under his leadership.

"The coming five years will give a new height to India's infrastructure. The coming five years will be of Indian Railways revolution," PM Modi declared, emphasizing his commitment to modernizing and revolutionizing the country's rail network. He promised to share detailed information about these development plans at a future India Today Conclave event.

During the session themed 'Redefining Bharat,' the Prime Minister touched upon a range of key issues, including startups, the digital revolution, women's empowerment, and the global initiative 'One Earth One Health.'

He also praised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its "stringent and unwavering" actions against corruption, taking a veiled dig at opposition parties concerned about the probe agency's remarkable efforts.

PM Modi exuded confidence in securing another term, asserting, "The coming five years will be a guarantee of stable, able and strong India." He highlighted his government's achievements across various sectors, including infrastructure, defence exports, and the space sector, promising to take them to new heights.

As the Prime Minister concluded his speech amid chants of "phir ek baar, Modi sarkar" (Modi government once again) and "aayega to Modi hi" (it will be Modi again), he reiterated his commitment to working tirelessly on these projects, setting the stage for a potential second term focused on transforming India's rail infrastructure.

PM Modi's emphasis on an "Indian Railways revolution" has generated anticipation and curiosity among industry experts and citizens alike, who eagerly await further details on his plans to revamp and modernize the nation's vast rail network.

