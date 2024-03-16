Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Modi highlights transformative outcomes achieved in the last 10 years through schemes for the poor, farmers, youth, and women, thanking citizens for their trust and support.

Ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday penned a letter to the nation, appealing to the people for their backing to construct a 'Viksit Bharat' or a developed India, and said that beauty of democracy lies in 'Janbhagidari' (public participation).

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the citizens as “dear family members," emphasizing that their partnership is on the brink of reaching a decade.

He expressed gratitude for the trust and support of India's 1.4 billion people, which continues to inspire and drive him forward.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders also shared his letter to people in which he sought their suggestions and support in building a “Viksit Bharat", expressing confidence they will together take the country to great heights together.

“The transformation that has taken place in the lives of the people is the biggest achievement of our government over the last 10 years. These transformative outcomes are the result of the sincere efforts made by a determined government to improve the quality of life for the poor, farmers, youth and women," he said.

The success of schemes for the poor like building pucca houses, access to electricity, water and LPG for all, free medical treatments through Ayushman Bharat, financial help to the farmers, assistance to women through many schemes has been possible only due to the trust that they have placed in him, he said.

"I am confident that we will continue to take our nation to great heights together," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Our nation is moving forward taking both tradition and modernity hand in hand. While the last decade witnessed unprecedented construction of next generation infrastructure, there has also been a rejuvenation of our rich national and cultural heritage," he added.

Prime Minister Modi noted that it is a measure of people's trust and support that his government could take historic decisions like the GST implementation, abrogation of Article 370, new law on triple talaq, women's reservation to enhance their participation in the Parliament, inauguration of a new Parliament building and strong steps against terrorism and Left-Wing Extremism.

(With inputs from PTI)

