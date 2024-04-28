Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver four rallies across North Karnataka on Sunday, aiming to boost the BJP's efforts to consolidate support in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold public rallies in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Ballari. These rallies are part of the BJP's approach to bolster its voter base in the North Karnataka region.

PM Modi's complete schedule here:

Belagavi: Modi will start his day by addressing a public meeting at 10 a.m.

Sirsi, Uttara Kannada: He will then travel to Sirsi to speak at another public meeting at noon.

Davanagere: Modi's final event will be an election rally in Davanagere, beginning at 2 p.m.

On Friday, voting took place in 14 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The remaining 14 seats, which are set for elections on May 7, include Bagalkot, Belgaum, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkodi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ballari, Koppal, Raichur, Shimoga, and Uttara Kannada.

The BJP has consistently excelled in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, which is the only southern state where the BJP has maintained a strong presence. In the 2019 elections, the BJP achieved a sweeping victory, winning 25 out of 28 seats.

The Congress party, which won just one seat in the 2019 elections, is now tasked with maintaining its foothold while the BJP aims to replicate its past success. Given this context, the upcoming elections pose a significant challenge for both parties.

In Karnataka, the Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities hold significant political influence. If these two groups unite, they have the potential to bring about substantial changes in the state's political landscape. The BJP experienced this dynamic in the assembly elections, where a combined platform of Vokkaligas and Lingayats posed a challenge.

Lingayats constitute the largest community in Karnataka, with Vokkaligas coming in second. Notable political figures, such as JDS chief HD Deve Gowda and Congress state president DK Shivakumar, belong to the Vokkaliga community.

The third phase of polling is set for May 7, covering 94 constituencies across 12 states/UTs, with the results expected on June 4.

