Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address 4 rallies in Karnataka today to strengthen BJP's vote base
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold four rallies in North Karnataka to strengthen BJP's voter base. Voting for the remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka on May 7. BJP aims to maintain a stronghold in the state against Congress.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver four rallies across North Karnataka on Sunday, aiming to boost the BJP's efforts to consolidate support in the region.
