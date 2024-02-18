Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a Chief Minister's Council meeting of BJP-ruled states on Sunday to take stock of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Modi and Nadda will also discuss the ongoing schemes of the Central and State Governments {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The meeting will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will attend the meeting.

On Saturday, during the party's national convention, JP Nadda urged party workers to strive hard in the Lok Sabha polls, aiming to surpass the 370-seat mark and expressing confidence in the Modi government in achieving a hat-trick and creating a record. The BJP national convention also passed a significant political resolution titled 'Viksit Bharat' highlighting the achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Before 2014, people used to make fun of us, that how we will form the government. But after 2014 our government was formed and in 2019 again we formed the government with the majority," he said.

Pointing out the influence and the expansion of the Bharatiya Janata Party across the nation, Nadda said that the BJP ruled only around five states before Modi's took power in 2014 and it is in power in 12 states now. In total, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP is in power in 17 states, he said.

"It was after thirty years that a government with an absolute majority was formed in the country in 2014. Just after five years, in 2019, again, it was a 'Poorn Bahumat Sarkar' under PM Modi Ji's leadership. Today, we state this with pride that hard work and efforts of our Party's leaders have turned our Adhiveshan into 'Maha Adhiveshan'!" Nadda asserted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

