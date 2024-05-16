Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Modi will retire in 2025, Amit Shah will become PM, claims Arvind Kejriwal in Lucknow
The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who is out on interim bail, however said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not win the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a press conference in Lucknow, on May 17 repeated his earlier claim that Home Minister Amit Shah will become Prime Minister of the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's retirement in May 2025.