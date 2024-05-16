Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing a press conference in Lucknow, on May 17 repeated his earlier claim that Home Minister Amit Shah will become Prime Minister of the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's retirement in May 2025.

In the same press conference, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

“PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17, 2025. PM Modi has decided to make Amit Shah his successor and to make him PM on September 17, 2025...PM Modi has not yet said that he will not retire after 75 years, PM Modi has made this rule and I have full hope that he will follow this rule," Kejriwal said.

Also Read: ‘Tiger is back’: How Arvind Kejriwal’s bail alters Lok Sabha poll campaign dynamics in Delhi and beyond

The Supreme Court on May 10 granted interim bail to Delhi chief minister in connection with the excise policy case. The top court has asked Kejriwal surrender on June 2. The Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

In the past few days, Shah and several other BJP leaders have denied Kejriwal's claim about PM Modi's retirement at 75. Shah said that Modi would continue as PM for the full term, and the BJP’s constitution did not mention any retirement age. PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17, 2025.

BJP will get less than 220 seats

Kejriwal further said that the trends show that BJP is getting less than 220 seats in the elections. "Their seats are going to be reduced in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and Rajasthan. BJP is not going to form its government, INDIA bloc is going to form its government," he said.

As many as 41 seats of Uttar Pradesh will be voting in the remaining three phases of Lok Sabha Elections. Of these 14 seats each vote in the fifth and sixth phase on May 20 and 25. Thirteen remaining seats will vote in the last phase on June 1. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 members to Lok Sabha.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!