‘June 4 - 400 par, came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024,’ says Modi in Assam, promises 5yr ration
PM Modi in Assam: 'June 4 400 paar. Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar. I have come with Modi's guarantee. It is guarantee of guarantee,' the prime minister said.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with more than 400 seats. Speaking at a public campaign rally in Assam's Nalbari, Modi termed it as a "guarantee".
