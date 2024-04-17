PM Modi in Assam: 'June 4 400 paar. Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar. I have come with Modi's guarantee. It is guarantee of guarantee,' the prime minister said.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with more than 400 seats. Speaking at a public campaign rally in Assam's Nalbari, Modi termed it as a "guarantee". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I congratulate people on Bihu. Today is Ram Navami as well. Lord Ram has returned at 500 years. This would be first 3-storied meeting. It is indicative of what will happen on June 4. June 4 400 paar. Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar. I have come with Modi's guarantee. It is guarantee of guarantee," he said.

"Modi came with hope in 2014, trust in 2019 and guarantee in 2024. Free ration will be provided to all without discrimination for the next five years," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Track our Lok Sabha Poll 2024 LIVE Blog here

Ayodhya Birth Celebrations in Focus The prime minister also recalled the newly built Ayodhya Ram Temple, saying that birth celebrations of Lord Ram were being held there after 500 years.

"In some time, Surya Tilak of Lord Ram is going to happen. We all should offer respect. Jai Shree Ram. Lord Ram is celebrating his birthday at his residence after 500 years," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...There is a new atmosphere in the entire country and this birthday of Lord Ram has come after 500 years, when he got the privilege of celebrating his birthday in his own home," Modi said amid chants of Jai Shree Ram from the crowds.

Quotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nalbari "Today Modi's guarantee is going on in the entire country and the North East itself is a witness to Modi's guarantee. The North-East, which was given only problems by Congress, has been transformed by the BJP into a source of possibilities. Congress fueled separatism and Modi made efforts for peace and security. What Congress could not do in 60 years, Modi did in 10 years."

"Modi has given a guarantee that all the elderly people above 70 years of age will get free treatment facilities up to ₹ 5 lakh under Ayushman Yojana. Modi will take care of their treatment without any discrimination."

5 lakh under Ayushman Yojana. Modi will take care of their treatment without any discrimination." “There is a new atmosphere in the entire country and this birthday of Lord Ram has come after 500 years when he got the privilege of celebrating his birthday in his own home."

“NDA has decided to reach out to every citizen of the country and provide them the facilities they deserve. In the next 5 years, 3 crore more new houses will be built for the poor and everyone will get them without any discrimination."

“Today is the historical occasion of Ram Navami. After a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram has finally been seated in his grand temple and in just a few minutes from now, his birth anniversary will be celebrated in the Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya by applying 'Surya Tilak' to Lord Ram."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!