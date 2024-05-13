'Modi is your servant but not just a normal servant': PM shares '24/7 for 2047' plan at Bihar rally
Hitting out at Congress, PM Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance government worked more for development in 10 years than what Congress did in 60 years.
Prime Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi on 13 May said that he is servant of the people of India who is available round the clock 24/7. He also shared his ‘viksit bharat’ plan for 2047 during the rally in Saran.