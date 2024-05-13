Prime Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi on 13 May said that he is servant of the people of India who is available round the clock 24/7. He also shared his ‘viksit bharat’ plan for 2047 during the rally in Saran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing an electoral rally for Lok Sabha polls in Bihar's Saran, PM Modi said, as quoted by news agency PTI, “Modi is your servant, and not just a normal servant, but one who is available round the clock; your dreams are my resolve. For this, 24/7 for 2047."

Hitting out at Congress, PM Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance government worked more for development in 10 years than what Congress did in 60 years.

"You gave me a responsibility and I am fulfilling that responsibility with utmost sincerity. And with same honesty, I am giving my report card to the people. Today, the world is watching that Modi, in his 10 years, has done more development than 60 years of Congress," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also said, "NDA govt understands pain of poor and weaker sections, accords top priority to them," adding, "I am a 'chowkidar' for weaker sections of society, will always fight for their rights."

The Prime Minister noted that the Lok Sabha elections will increase India's stature in the world. "This election is to increase India's stature in the world. This election is to increase country's credibility, prestige and status, and for which every Indian feels proud." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Saran Lok Sabha constituency will go for polls in the fifth phase on 20 May, while the counting of votes will take place on 4 June.

With agency inputs.

