Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PMK to announce seat-sharing deal with BJP today

PMK and BJP to have seat-sharing agreement for 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, with candidates' names to be announced by PMK founder Ramadoss on Wednesday.

A day after the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) said that it has decided to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both parties are slated to have a seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu.

As reported by ANI, Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai and the PMK president will be meeting at PMK founder Ramadoss' house Tuesday morning for the seat-sharing agreement, party sources said. Following this, PMK leaders are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Salem, they added.

The PMK on Monday announced that the party has decided to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the names of the candidates will be announced by PMK founder Ramadoss on Wednesday, the party's general secretary said.

"PMK decided to ally with the BJP. Regarding constituencies and candidates, PMK founder Ramadoss will make an announcement the day after tomorrow," PMK General Secretary Vadivel Ravanan.

The Election Commission unveiled the timetable for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The polling will unfold in seven phases nationwide from April 19 to June 1, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

Of significance, the BJP lacks a prominent alliance partner in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Modi has already undertaken five visits to the state this year in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu is slated to vote on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19.

(With inputs from ANI)

