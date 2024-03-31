Lok Sabha elections: Ex-Telangana CM KCR's bus searched in Suryapet

Police checked former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao's bus near Idula Parre Thanda check post in Suryapet, news agency ANI reported. Meanwhile, news agency PTI reported that election officials searched the bus as part of poll duty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

K Chandrasekhar Rao was traveling in the busduring his visit to Suryapet district, about 170 km from Hyderabad.

Sources in the BRS told PTI that Rao was on his way to Suryapet as part of his tour to inspect agricultural fields which are allegedly facing drought-like conditions.

The sources were quoted as saying that the vehicle was checked at Edulaparre tanda check post in the district. "KCR was interacting with farmers to instill confidence in view of the drought-like conditions faced by them," party sources said.

The authorities conducted searches ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Voting for the general elections will begin on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4.

Telangana will vote for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on May 13 for which the Model Code Conduct (MCC) is currently in place.

On March 31, the BRS posted on X that "KCR inspected the waterlogged crop fields" in Suryapet Rural area. These agricultural fields which are allegedly facing drought-like conditions.

Earlier in the day, the BRS in Telangana suffered another jolt as its sitting MLA and former minister Kadiam Srihari and his daughter Kadiam Kavya joined the Congress on Sunday, PTI reported.

"For various reasons, people are moving away from BRS. So, to serve the people and to do something for the constituency, he will take a call (on joining the Congress party), Srihari was quoted as saying.

Kavya, who was BRS candidate from Warangal, announced her decision to opt out citing recent allegations of corruption and phone tapping against the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime.

