Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on 16 announced the schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha Elections.  Announcing major facilities, CEC Rajiv Kumar said the polling stations will have drinking water facilities and shades.

He added that for sustainable polls, directions have been given to election machinery, and parties on waste management, minimum paper use, and reducing carbon footprint. 

Kumar, while addressing the press, said a 24x7 integrated control room will be set up in all districts and drone-based checking of borders will be done. He added that a network of check posts are being set up along international borders and all officials posted for more than three years will be transferred. He made it clear that no scope for violence in elections. 

Among others, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that all voters above 85 years of age can vote from home, adding this applies to PWD voters with 40 percent above disability too. 

He said that they are determined to tackle 4 Ms, which is a muscle, money, misinformation, and Model Code violation.

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that there are 96.88 crore voters this time, out of which 49.7 are male and 47.1 and female. He added that there are 1.89 crore first-time voters, including 85 lakh women.  

Apart from this, there are 13.4 lakh advanced applicants (not 18 years yet) who will turn 18 by April. 

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that the polling for Lok Sabha will take place in 7 phases like 2019 and the counting of votes will take place on 4 June. 

In 2019, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on 10 March and the results were announced on 23 May. The term of the 17th Lok Sabha will expire on 16 June. 

Earlier in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party had won 303 seats, while, Congress could manage to win 52 seats. 

Published: 16 Mar 2024, 03:38 PM IST
