Lok Sabha election 2024: Polling stations will minimise paper use, have drinking water facilities, use drones
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 24x7 integrated control room will be set up in all districts and drone-based checking of borders will be done, added CEC Rajiv Kumar.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on 16 announced the schedule for the 17th Lok Sabha Elections. Announcing major facilities, CEC Rajiv Kumar said the polling stations will have drinking water facilities and shades.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message