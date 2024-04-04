As India heads for the Lok Sabha election in 2024, a pre-poll survey has predicted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance will continue its winning streak for the third time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the NDA is likely to win 399 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming election. On the other hand, the opposition alliance, excluding the Trinamool Congress, is projected to secure only 94 seats.

The pre-poll survey indicated that the TMC, Biju Janata Dal, and other independent parties may win a total of 50 seats.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: According to the survey, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win 342 seats; Congress 38; TMC 19; DMK 18; JD-U 12; AAP 6; Samajwadi Party 3 and other parties 91 seats.

BJP's may clean sweep these state The survey projected that Modi's BJP would achieve a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The states where the saffron party will score remarkably are Bihar (17 out of 40 seats), Jharkhand (12 out of 14 seats), Karnataka (22 out of 28 seats), Maharashtra (27 out of 48 seats), Odisha (10 out of 21 seats), Assam (11 out of 14 seats), and West Bengal (22 out of 42 seats).

Regional parties winning Lok Sabha polls The India TV-CNX Opinion Poll has projected that Mamata Banerjee-led TMC may win 19 seats in West Bengal; MK Stalin-led DMK may win 18 seats in Tamil Nadu; Naveen Patnaik-led BJD may win 11 out of 21 seats.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases spread over 44 days starting April 19. Over 97 crore voters -- 49.7 crore male and 47.1 crore female – are eligible to cast their votes across 10.5 lakh polling booths. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

