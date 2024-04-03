Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pre-poll survey predicts NDA sweep in key state; here's how many votes INDIA bloc may win
A pre-poll survey by ABP News-CVoter predicts PM Modi's BJP may secure 52% of votes in Uttar Pradesh, with the INDIA bloc expected to get 36%. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the lower house, making it politically significant.
As the Lok Sabha election nears, a survey has predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance may secure more than 50% of the votes in India's most politically significant state.
