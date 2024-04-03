As the Lok Sabha election nears, a survey has predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA alliance may secure more than 50% of the votes in India's most politically significant state.

As per the pre-polls survey by ABP News-CVoter, PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to get 52% of votes, similar to their showing in 2019 in Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, the INDIA bloc-an opposition coalition is likely to secure its share of the vote at 36%, with another regional party predicted to score 7% of the share.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Pre-poll survey predicts Congress win in Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh is the most significant state in India's politics because the northern state alone sends 80 Members of Parliament to the 543-member lower house.

PM Modi is predicting his party and allies will win more than 400 seats in the upcoming polls.

In 2019, the saffron party and its allies secured 51.2% of the votes in Uttar Pradesh. This time the party is banking on strong economic progress and Hindu nationalist policies.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP-led NDA on way to ‘400 paar’, INDIA bloc to stop at 105, poll says

As per the ABP News-CVoter, 42% of the poll respondents were highly satisfied with Modi’s government while 29% reported being less satisfied and 27% were dissatisfied.

A majority of respondents ar were also satisfied with the performance of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh while 25% were less satisfied. Another 23% were dissatisfied.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date: When, and where to watch ECI poll announcement

Also, 62% of the respondents wished to see Modi as a Prime Minster again and 24% wanted Rahul Gandhi to get the top post.

The survey covered 2,258 people.

Last month, News18’s Mega Opinion Poll predicted that the INDIA bloc would fail to dent PM Modi’s bid for a third term in the Lok Sabha election.

The survey predicted that Modi's NDA would win 411 Lok Sabha seats while the INDIA bloc would win only 105 seats in the lower house, including Congress’ 49 seats.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!