Priyanka Gandhi: Is Congress 'troubleshooter' gearing up for Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in 2024 elections?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi came to the rescue of the drowning Himachal Pradesh Congress government and the seat-sharing alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. Will she enter the fray now?
In just one month, the Congress staved off two back-to-back crises in two different states with the help of one problem solver — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She played a crucial role when the Congress-Samawadi Party (SP) alliance was falling through. Her 'pivotal role' was also clear when the Himachal Pradesh's Congress government plunged into a crisis.