Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raebareli, Amethi among 14 UP seats voting in Phase 5 on May 20. Check details here
All the 14 seats in UP voting in phase 5 are significant for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it will seek to repeat its 2019 performance when it won 13 of these 14 seats. The only seat that BJP lost in 2019 was Raebareli. Congress’s Sonia Gandhi won the seat.
Fourteen parliamentary seats of Uttar Pradesh, including Raebareli, Amethi and state capital Lucknow, will go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on Monday, May 20.