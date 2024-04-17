Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav to jointly address media in Ghaziabad today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The two opposition leaders have not campaigned together for any of the eight seats of Western Uttar Pradesh going to polls in the first phase of polling on April 19. The Congress is contesting the Ghaziabad seat in alliance with SP as part of opposition’s INDIA bloc.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will jointly address the media in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on April 17.
