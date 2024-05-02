Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Karnataka on May 2 amid suspense over his candidature from Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.

According to his campaign schedule, the Wayanad member of parliament (MP) will address a public meeting in Shimoga Lok Sabha seat at 1 pm, where he is expected to discuss key issues and party's agenda for general elections 2024. This will be followed by another public meeting in Raichur seat at 4.25 pm, where he will interact with voters.

Polling will be held in 14 seats in Karnataka in the third phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024 on May 7.

Karnataka is crucial for the Congress since it is one of the three states where it is in power. The Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last year.

In 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Congress had won just one of the 28 seats from the state. The Bhartiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 25 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in 2019.

The Congress is expected to announce the names of its candidates for the Amethi and Raebareli seats today, ending the suspense over whether or not Rahul Gandhi or his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will enter the fray from these two party pocket boroughs.

These two seats will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 20, and the last day for filing nominations for the seats in the fifth phase is May 3. Rahul Gandhi has a scheduled public rally in Pune on May 3 as well.

The Congress leadership, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, are learnt to be making last-ditch attempts to convince Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, or at least one of the two siblings, to enter the fray from the two seats considered party strongholds. But Rahul Gandhi doesn’t want any family member of the Nehru-Gandhi family, including himself, to be fielded from Amethi or Raebareli seats in Uttar Pradesh, according to reports.

Rahul, however, contested Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Wayanad, a seat he won with a considerable margin in 2019. Voting in Wayanad was held in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Polling will be held in 94 Lok Sabha constituencies across 12 states and union territories (UTs) in third phase of general elections on May 7. The last phase of elections will be held on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

