Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi campaigns in Karnataka today amid suspense over Congress's Amethi candidate
Rahul Gandhi, the Wayanad member of parliament (MP), will address a public meeting in Shimoga at 1 pm and Raichur constituency at 4.25 pm, where he will interact with voters and seek their support ahead of Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Karnataka on May 2 amid suspense over his candidature from Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.
