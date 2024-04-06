Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured the public on Saturday that the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 "can change India". He said this during a rally in Telangana's Hyderabad while informing about the promises made by his party for farmers, youth, women and the minority in its manifesto.

"This is not our [Congress] manifesto, but that of India's soul...We created this manifesto after listening to your heart and soul. Read this manifesto carefully. If you look at it carefully, you will understand that this manifesto can change India," Gandhi said.

"This manifesto can change the lives of the poor, farmers, women and the youth," the Congress leader added. "Everyone in Telangana knows it very well that Congress delivers what it promises," he said.

The Congress released its ‘Nyay Patra’ or manifesto on April 5. The party had ousted the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to form government Telangana after winning the state assembly elections in 2023.

Rahul Gandhi said that “one day", he wants “'Made in Telangana' to fight against ‘Made in China’". He added, “Then the country would say that if 'Made in Telangana' is possible, then 'Made in Uttar Pradesh' and 'Made in Rajasthan' is also possible."

Gandhi's statement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress over its manifesto, saying that the grand old party "is completely cut off from the aspirations and expectations of today's India".

The Prime Minister further alleged that the Congress' manifesto reflects the same idea which was prevalent in the Muslim League during the freedom movement.

"The Congress manifesto completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League, and the little remaining part of it is completely dominated by the leftists…Congress is not visible in this," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's comment drew criticism from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who "reminded" the Prime Minister of the history. He said it was Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of Jana Sangh and president of Hindu Mahasabha, who "made an agreement with Jinnah's Muslim League". He said the Congress never made any such agreement."

The war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voting for the polls are set to begin on April 19. The voting will be held in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4.

