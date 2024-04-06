Lok Sabha 2024: Rahul Gandhi says Congress manifesto 'can change India' after PM Modi's 'Muslim League' remark
In Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the party created the Lok Sabha election manifesto after “listening to your [citizen's] heart and soul”.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured the public on Saturday that the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 "can change India". He said this during a rally in Telangana's Hyderabad while informing about the promises made by his party for farmers, youth, women and the minority in its manifesto.