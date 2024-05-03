It's official. Congress leader and Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi will contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli seat – the Nehru-Gandhi family stronghold vacated by his mother, Sonia Gandhi.

Kishori Lal Sharma, Gandhi family loyalist, has been fielded from Amethi, the seat that Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani in 2019.

The Congress party released the names of candidates on May 3, the last date of filing of nominations for the two seats, thus ending the weeks-long speculation about party candidates for the two seats.

Raebareli and Amethi will go to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on May 20. Rahul has already contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad seat that he won in 2019. Wayanad went to polls in second phase on April 26.

Rahul Vs Dinesh Singh in Raebareli

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 2 announced UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Raebareli. Singh had lost to Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sonia Gandhi, who has been winning Raebareli seat since 2004, decided to opt out of Lok Sabha race in 2024. She is now a Rajya Sabha member.

Both Rahul and Sharma will be accompanied by top Congress leaders during their nomination filing today. Sharma is a long time Gandhi family loyalist and has been constituency representative for Sonia Gandhi in Raibareli.

Even before the official announcement, the party started making preparations for the nomination filing in both the seats, which have been traditionally held by members of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Smriti Irani Vs Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi

A long time Congress loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma hails from Ludhiana, Punjab. Sharma's association with Congress party goes back to 1983 when he started working with Rajiv Gandhi after leaving Punjab.

Later, he worked with Sonia Gandhi as in charge of the Amethi constituency which she contested in 1999. Later Sharma worked as in charge of Raebareli seat too.

The Congress had been winning Amethi and Raebareli seats since 1999 until 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Rahul Gandhi lost Amethi to Union Minister Smriti Irani. Rahul had been winning Amethi since 2004.

The BJP has once again fielded Irani from Amethi.

The grand old party is contesting Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The Congress has got 17 of the 80 seats from UP while the remaining have been distributed among Samajwadi Party and other allies of the India bloc.

The last phase of the the seven-round Lok Sabha Elections will be held on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

