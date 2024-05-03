Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress fields Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi
Rahul Gandhi and Kishori Lal Sharma will file nominations for the Raebareli and Amethi seats in Uttar Pradesh today. Rahul has already contested Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Wayanad, the seat in Kerala that he won in 2019.
It's official. Congress leader and Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi will contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli seat – the Nehru-Gandhi family stronghold vacated by his mother, Sonia Gandhi.
