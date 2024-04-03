Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination after road show in Wayanad today
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat in Kerala by over 4 lakh votes in 2019 general elections. But he lost from Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh to Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Congress member of parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers in Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 today on April 3. The Congress leader will also hold a roadshow in the constituency that he won in 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a margin of over four lakh votes.