Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi won the Wayanad seat in Kerala by over 4 lakh votes in 2019 general elections. But he lost from Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh to Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Congress member of parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers in Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 today on April 3. The Congress leader will also hold a roadshow in the constituency that he won in 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a margin of over four lakh votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul will arrive by helicopter at Muppainad village, and will travel by road till Kalpetta, the Congress party said. He will then hold a roadshow from Kalpetta. Rahul will be accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries KC Venugopal and Deepa Das, among other Congress leaders, in the road show, newswire PTI reported.

AICC in-charge of the National Students' Union of India Kanhaiya Kumar as well as Leader of Opposition in the state assembly VD Satheesan and KPCC acting president MM Hassan, will also accompany Rahul in the road show that will end near the Civil Station. After the roadshow, Rahul will submit his nomination papers to the District Collector, the PTI report said.

Voting in Kerala for the Lok Sabha polls 2024 this year will be held in the second phase on April 26.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded K Surendran, its Kerala state president against the Congress leader and incumbent member of parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has fielded senior Communist Party of India leader Annie Raja from Wayanad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad after polling 7,06,367 votes out of a total of 10,92,197 with his closest rival --CPI's P P Suneer - receiving only 2,74,597 votes. He however lost from the then-Congress stronghold Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to BJP leader Smriti Irani.

The Congress party is yet to nominate its candidate for Amethi amid uncertainty whether or not Rahul Gandhi will contest from the Uttar Pradesh seat, too. Candidate for Rae Bareli also has not been announced yet. The seat is represented by Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi who has now opted to be a Rajya Sabha MP. Speculations suggest that Priyanka Gandhi may contest from Rae Bareli in the upcoming polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

