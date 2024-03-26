Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi will face ‘Amethi fate’ in Wayanad too, says BJP candidate K Surendran
K Surendran, the Kerala state president of the BJP, is contesting against the Congress leader and incumbent member of parliament (MP) from Wayanad in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Wayanad candidate K Surendran has said that his rival Rahul Gandhi will face the ‘same fate’ during Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the seat in Kerala as he met in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi in the 2019 general elections.
