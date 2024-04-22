Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-polling is underway at 11 booths within the I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency on Monday, following reports of violence at some polling stations in conflict-stricken Manipur, where miscreants opened fire and even destroyed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, security measures have been intensified to prevent further violent incidents, following the disturbances that occurred on April 19.

After the conclusion of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced that re-polling would be conducted at the 11 polling booths of the inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

The EC had declared the initial polls held on April 19 in Manipur ‘void’. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, Manipur recorded a voter turnout of 69.18 per cent.

According to CEO's order, "The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 19 (Friday) in respect of 11 polling stations listed in the table below of 1-inner Manipur parliamentary constituency to be void and appointed April 22, 2024 (Monday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM."

Re-polling is underway at the following polling stations in Manipur: Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and S. Ibobi Primary School (East Wing) in the Khurai assembly constituency, four stations in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju, three in Uripok, and one in Konthoujam.

Block Level Officer for Moirangkampu, Sajeb Surbala Devi said, "Suddenly two men came here and asked for polling agents of the Congress and the BJP. They took the Congress agent outside by holding his hand. Then the two men fired shots from inside the car. One person got injured."

All 32 assembly segments in the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency and 15 assembly segments in the Outer Manipur (ST) parliamentary constituency have cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

Voting for the remaining 13 segments of Outer Manipur will take place in the second phase on April 26.

India's Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 to elect 543 members for the 18th Lok Sabha. The second phase is scheduled for April 26, while subsequent phases will occur on May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4.

(With inputs from ANI)

