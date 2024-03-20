Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : Resentment in Karnataka BJP over first list of Lok Sabha candidates
Some senior BJP leaders, including a former CM, have even hinted that they would switch over to Congress party since they are unhappy with the choice of candidates on some seats.
The first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections has led to resentment among the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, according to a report by a news agency.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message