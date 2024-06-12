Lok Sabha elections 2024 result ‘reality check’ for BJP enjoying PM Modi's aura: RSS magazine
Since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the BJP's performance took a hit, the RSS has taken various jibes at the political party
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) journal 'Organiser' has conducted a critical analysis of Lok Sabha elections 2024 results and said that it is a reality check for the "overconfident" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP stormed back to power for the third time in the Centre but fell short of attaining the majority. PM Modi's third term began on the plank of coalition politics with the partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).