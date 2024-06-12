Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) journal 'Organiser' has conducted a critical analysis of Lok Sabha elections 2024 results and said that it is a reality check for the "overconfident" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP stormed back to power for the third time in the Centre but fell short of attaining the majority. PM Modi's third term began on the plank of coalition politics with the partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The remarks in the Organiser come amid visible tension between the BJP and RSS. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP chief JP Nadda mentioned RSS in an interview and said the BJP has grown to handle its own affairs and doesn't need RSS like in earlier times.

"Results of 2024 general elections have come as a reality check for overconfident BJP karyakartas and many leaders," Times of India quoted RSS member Ratan Sharda's piece titled 'Modi 3.0: Conversations for course correction.' "Since they were happy in their bubble, enjoying the glow reflected from Modi ji's aura, they were not listening to voices on the streets," he added.

Ratan Sharda highlighted the "limited value" of the idea that PM Modi is fighting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from all 543 seats. He said the candidates were imposed at the cost of local cadres, and even the well-performing constituencies were sacrificed.

"Maharashtra is a prime example of unnecessary politicking and avoidable manipulations. NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joined BJP though BJP and split Shiv Sena, which had a comfortable majority. BJP supporters were hurt because they had fought against this Congress ideology for years and were persecuted. In a single stroke, BJP reduced its brand value," he said.

Mohan Bhagwat's decorum remark

Since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the BJP's performance took a hit, the RSS has taken various jibes at the political party. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that a true 'sevak' does not have arrogance and serves the people by maintaining 'dignity.'

"The kind of things that were said, the way the two sides castigated each other (during the elections)… the way no one cared about social divisions being created because of what was being done… and for no reason, the Sangh was dragged into this… untruths were spread with the use of technology. Is this the way knowledge should be used? How will the country operate like this?" Bhagwat said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!