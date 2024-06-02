Lok Sabha polls 2024: Terming the Lok Sabha election 2024 exit poll as “Modi media poll," Congress leader former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that “the poll Modiji's fantasy poll". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress leader was speaking to the reporters when he said, "It is not exit poll, it is Modi media poll. It is his fantasy poll." Meanwhile, when asked about the number of seats for the INDIA alliance, Rahul Gandhi said, "Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song 295? 295."

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, party general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, along with other senior leaders, interacted with the party's Lok Sabha candidates and reviewed the preparations for the counting day on June 4, PTI reported.

The meeting follows a day after exit polls forecasted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would secure a third consecutive term in power, with the BJP-led NDA projected to secure a significant majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

Ramesh has said that the exit polls that came out Saturday evening are "completely bogus" and have been “orchestrated and masterminded by the man whose exit is inevitable and guaranteed on June 4."

“These are all part of the psychological games being played by the outgoing prime minister (Narendra Modi) and the outgoing home minister (Amit Shah). The outgoing home minister called up 150 District Magistrates and collectors yesterday. The results that the exit polls have come up with bear no relation to reality," the Congress leader said.

Leaders of several Indian bloc parties convened on Saturday to assess the opposition's readiness ahead of the June 4 counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media following a lengthy discussion at his residence, Kharge outlined that the alliance leaders deliberated on various matters, including the necessary precautions for the upcoming counting day on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

