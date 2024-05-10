Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Retailers' body FRAI supports BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal
BackBack

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Retailers' body FRAI supports BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal

Written By Gulam Jeelani

Chandni Chowk seat in Delhi has been represented by former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for two terms. Before him, former Union Law minister Kapil Sibal also represented the seat.

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with BJP leader Vijender Gupta, the party candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Praveen Khandelwal and others during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_08_2024_000281B) (PTI)Premium
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with BJP leader Vijender Gupta, the party candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Praveen Khandelwal and others during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_08_2024_000281B) (PTI)

The Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI), a representative body of about 80 lakh micro, small and medium retailers from across the country has extended its support for Praveen Khandelwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat.

With a membership of 42 retail associations, FRAI organised an event in New Delhi to support Praveen Khandelwal on May 10. The FRAI representatives said that they want Khandelwal to highlight the interests of retailers in the Parliament.

Follow all updates on Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail here

"I am humbled by the immense love and solidarity shown by FRAI and its thousands of members for endorsing my candidacy and supporting me. This election is not just about securing a seat in the Lok Sabha, it is about being able to make impactful change in the lives of the people that I will represent," Khandelwal was quoted as saying in a press communique.

Khandelwal, himself a trade union leader, is up against INDIA bloc’s candidate and Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal. Chandni Chowk will vote, along with six other Lok Sabha seats, on May 25. The BJP won all seven seats of Delhi in last two Lok Sabha Elections – 2014 and 2019. 

Chandni Chowk seat has been represented by former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for two terms. Before him, former Union Law minister Kapil Sibal also represented the seat.

Also Read: Will Arvind Kejriwal be the impact player in Delhi and Punjab Lok Sabha polls?

 "We strongly believe Praveen Khandelwal is the right person to take up our issues in the Lok Sabha. We urge all fellow retailers to support his candidature as he has been tirelessly advocating our interests over the years," said Abhay Raj Mishra, national spokesperson, FRAI 

FRAI said in the statement that it has been working to protect the interests of poor retailers in the country, highlighting issues affecting their livelihood and rendering help to such people who are unable to express their views and concerns. 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 10 May 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue