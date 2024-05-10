Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Retailers' body FRAI supports BJP's Chandni Chowk candidate Praveen Khandelwal
Chandni Chowk seat in Delhi has been represented by former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for two terms. Before him, former Union Law minister Kapil Sibal also represented the seat.
The Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI), a representative body of about 80 lakh micro, small and medium retailers from across the country has extended its support for Praveen Khandelwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat.