The Federation of Retailer Association of India (FRAI), a representative body of about 80 lakh micro, small and medium retailers from across the country has extended its support for Praveen Khandelwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a membership of 42 retail associations, FRAI organised an event in New Delhi to support Praveen Khandelwal on May 10. The FRAI representatives said that they want Khandelwal to highlight the interests of retailers in the Parliament.

"I am humbled by the immense love and solidarity shown by FRAI and its thousands of members for endorsing my candidacy and supporting me. This election is not just about securing a seat in the Lok Sabha, it is about being able to make impactful change in the lives of the people that I will represent," Khandelwal was quoted as saying in a press communique.

Khandelwal, himself a trade union leader, is up against INDIA bloc’s candidate and Congress leader Jai Prakash Agarwal. Chandni Chowk will vote, along with six other Lok Sabha seats, on May 25. The BJP won all seven seats of Delhi in last two Lok Sabha Elections – 2014 and 2019.

Chandni Chowk seat has been represented by former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for two terms. Before him, former Union Law minister Kapil Sibal also represented the seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We strongly believe Praveen Khandelwal is the right person to take up our issues in the Lok Sabha. We urge all fellow retailers to support his candidature as he has been tirelessly advocating our interests over the years," said Abhay Raj Mishra, national spokesperson, FRAI

FRAI said in the statement that it has been working to protect the interests of poor retailers in the country, highlighting issues affecting their livelihood and rendering help to such people who are unable to express their views and concerns. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

