The opposition’s INDIA bloc parties in Bihar announced the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections on March 29.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will contest 26 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress will field candidates in nine seats. The Left parties will contest on five seats, as per the arrangement finalised.

The Congress won only one seat while the RJD and Left parties drew a blank in Bihar in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The NDA alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) 33 seats together. The remaining seats were won by undivided LJP.

Also Read : Delhi Police tightens security ahead of INDIA bloc protest today against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest | Top updates

The BJP, JD-U and LJP are contesting the Lok Sabha polls together and have also finalised a seat-sharing arrangement in Bihar. The BJP will contest 17 seats and the JD-U on 16 seats. The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats.

The Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each. The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections is beginning on April 19. The results will be announced on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of 370 seats for the saffron party and over 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance.

With 40 seats, Bihar is one of the crucial states considering these targets, more so after Janata Dal United chief Nitish Kumar switched sides to the BJP.

The JD-U released last week the names of its 16 candidates for the imminent Lok Sabha Elections.

Bihar is gearing up for a seven-phase election to its 40 Lok Sabha seats. The voting will commence with four seats in the first phase, followed by five seats each in phases 2 to 5. Phases 6 and 7 will witness elections for eight seats each.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!