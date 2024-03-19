PM Modi said in Tamil Nadu's Salem rally that Tamil Nadu has made up its mind to vote for BJP-led NDA.

In anticipation of the Lok Sabha elections, with a focus on Southern India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday that Tamil Nadu has firmly pledged its support to the BJP-led NDA alliance. Addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu's Salem, PM Modi said, “Tamil Nadu has decided that every single vote on 19th April will be given to BJP-NDA. Public support for BJP in Tamil Nadu is being discussed all over India; this support and blessings disturbing DMK's sleep." Meanwhile, PM gets emotional as he remembers Former State BJP president late K.N. Lakshmanan & his contribution towards the expansion of BJP in the state. Speaking about the seat-sharing deal with PMK, Modi said, “NDA got new energy". Earlier in the day, the BJP secured a seat-sharing agreement with the Dr. S Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April 19. Under the deal, the regional party has been allocated 10 seats. The agreement was formalized through the signing of the pact by BJP state president K Annamalai and PMK founder Ramadoss at the latter's residence in Thailapuram. Notably, the PMK holds sway in certain northern districts of the state, particularly among the Vanniyar community. As per the understanding, "PMK will fight from 10 seats in Tamil Nadu in the NDA," Annamalai later told reporters in a joint press briefing with PMK President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss. Madurai Meenakshi is ‘Shakti’ PM further attacked the INDI alliance and said, “At Mumbai meeting, INDI alliance displayed their ill-intentions by announcing to destroy ‘Shakthi’." He added, “Mariamman yahan ki Shakti hai. In Tamil Nadu Kanchi Kamakshi is 'Shakti', Madurai Meenakshi is 'Shakti'...Congress, DMK & INDI alliance says they will destory this (Shakti)."

He added, “INDI alliance deliberately insult Hindu Dharma & every statement against Hindu Dharma is well thought of. Congress-DMK INDI alliance never speak against other religions. But they do not take a second to insult Hindu Dharma."

The entire controversy stemmed from remarks made by the Wayanad MP during a rally in Mumbai, where he expressed apprehensions regarding the reliability of EVM machines. There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (PM Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution have traded its spine to the Centre."

Later, the Congress MP posted on X in Hindi, “Modi ji does not like my words. He tries to twist my statements and change the meaning because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth."

"The ‘Shakti’ I mentioned against whom we are fighting, its mask is none other than Modiji. It is a power that has captured India's voice, institutions, CBI, I-T department, ED, Election Commission, media, industries and constitutional structure," the former Congress president added.

(With inputs from agencies)

