 Lok Sabha elections 2024: Samajwadi Party fields Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur in second list | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 19 2024 15:59:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.90 -0.32%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.20 1.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 535.25 -1.45%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,417.10 -0.20%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.10 0.58%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Lok Sabha elections 2024: Samajwadi Party fields Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur in second list
BackBack

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Samajwadi Party fields Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur in second list

 Livemint

This is the second list from the party and includes the name of Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari

Afzal Ansari fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket but was disqualified from the Parliament in 2023 (Mint)Premium
Afzal Ansari fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket but was disqualified from the Parliament in 2023 (Mint)

Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday announced its candidates from 11 seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This is the second list from the party and includes the name of Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari. Afzal Ansari fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket but was disqualified from the Parliament in 2023 after a conviction in a murder case.

The other names in the list include Harendra Malik, who will contest from Muzaffarnagar, Neeraj Maurya from Aonla, Usha Verma from Hardoi, S P Singh Patel from Pratapgarh, Shreya Verma from Gonda among others.

Here is the list of Samajwadi Party's 11 candidates

CandidateConstituency
Harendra MalikMuzaffarnagar
Neeraj MauryaAonla
Rajesh KashyapShahjahanpur
Usha VermaHardoi
Rampal RajwanshiMisrikh
R K ChaudharyMohanlalganj
S P Singh PatelPratapgarh
Ramesh GautamBahraich
Virendra SinghChandauli
Shreya VermaGonda
Afzal AnsariGhazipur
 

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party released the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which included the name of Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav. The other candidates on the list include Shafiqur Rahman Barq from Sambhal, Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Devesh Shakya from Etah, Dharmendra Yadav from Budaun, Utkarsh Verma from Kheri, Anand Bhadauria from Dhaurahra, Anu Tandon from Unnao, Naval Kishore from Farrukhabad, Rajaram Pal from Akbarpur, Shivshankar Singh Patel from Banda, Awadhesh Prasad from Faizabad, Lalji Verma from Ambedkar Nagar, Ramprasad Chaudhary from Basti, and Kajal Nishad from Gorakhpur.

'Will join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra only if….': Akhilesh Yadav

The second list came after Akhilesh Yadav's signal to Rahul Gandhi that he would join his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra after the seat-sharing modalities were decided. Samajwadi Party is part of the Opposition INDIA bloc and has offered 17 seats to Congress for the Lok Sabha elections.

"Talks are currently ongoing, lists have come from their side and ours as well. The moment the seats are distributed and decided, the Samajwadi Party will join Congress's Nyaya Yatra," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters on Monday.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Feb 2024, 05:41 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App