Lok Sabha elections 2024: Samajwadi Party fields Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari from Ghazipur in second list
This is the second list from the party and includes the name of Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari
Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday announced its candidates from 11 seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This is the second list from the party and includes the name of Afzal Ansari, brother of gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari. Afzal Ansari fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket but was disqualified from the Parliament in 2023 after a conviction in a murder case.