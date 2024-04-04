Former Mumbai North MP Sanjay Nirupam has claimed that the Congress party expelled him after receiving his resignation letter.

On Wednesday, while taking note of complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements of Nirupam, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved his expulsion from the party for six years with immediate effect.

Nirupam, the former Mumbai Congress chief in a post on X said, "Looks like, immediately after the party received my resignation letter last night, they decided to issue my expulsion. Good to see such promptness."

In his letter to Kharge, Nirupam said, “I have finally decided to fulfil your much awaited desire and hereby announce that I chose to resign from the primary membership of the All India Congress Committee."

Nirupam, who had aspirations for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency, expressed dissatisfaction with the party's decision to let the Shiv Sena (UBT) claim the seat for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The call for action against Nirupam intensified after he criticized the Maharashtra Congress leadership for conceding constituencies in Mumbai to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party during seat-sharing discussions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, Congress removed Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners. In response, Nirupam launched a scathing attack, saying that amidst the party's “serious financial crisis," it should prioritize using resources to safeguard itself, possibly referencing recent Income Tax Department actions regarding tax demands.

The ex-MP from Mumbai North also emphasized that the Congress leadership should resist being pressured by the Shiv Sena (UBT).

He argued that accepting the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s unilateral decision to field candidates in Mumbai would essentially lead to the destruction of the Congress party.

Nirupam, a former Shiv Sainik, parted ways with the Shiv Sena in 2005. He championed the cause of north Indian hawkers and later joined the Congress. In 2009, he successfully contested and won the Mumbai North seat.

However, Nirupam faced defeat in the 2014 elections from the same constituency, losing to BJP's Gopal Shetty.

(With inputs from PTI)

