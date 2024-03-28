Lok Sabha elections 2024: Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman quits Congress; may join BJP like son Naveen Jindal
Savitri Jindal has been a member of legislative assembly and a minister in Haryana state government. Her son Naveen Jindal, who represented the Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha from 2004-14 as a Congress MP, will contest Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the same seat but on BJP ticket.
Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman, resigned from the Congress party on Thursday, March 28. Jindal is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, days after her son Naveen Jindal, the former Congress MP, joined the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
