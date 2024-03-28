Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman, resigned from the Congress party on Thursday, March 28. Jindal is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party , days after her son Naveen Jindal, the former Congress MP, joined the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Savitri has been a member of legislative assembly and a minister in the Congress government in Haryana.

Chairperson emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, Savitri Jindal, with a net worth of $29.1 billion, is India's richest woman, according to Forbes India's “top 10 richest women in India in 2024" list.

Her son Naveen Jindal, who represented the Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha from 2004-14 as a Congress MP, will contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the same seat, but on BJP ticket.

The BJP had won all ten seats of Haryana in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read: ED raids, Electoral Bonds and Jairam Ramesh's ‘washing machine’ salvo at ex- Congress MP Naveen Jindal's BJP ticket

After Naveen's switch, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Jindal saying that he needed a "giant-size washing machine" after resigning from the Congress party.

"When you need a giant-size washing machine this had to happen. And after making ZERO contributions to the party in the last ten years, saying I am resigning from it is a big joke," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ramesh was purportedly referring to Jindal, and his company Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL), being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of a Jharkhand coal block. Naveen is the chairperson of JSPL.

Also Read: BJP 5th candidate list 2024: Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey dropped

“The PM wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat (India). Instead he has made a Corrupt-mukt Congress by deploying so many washing machines along with the ED and the CBI to force corrupt Congressmen to flee to his embrace," Ramesh added.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the money laundering charges against Jindal’s company in connection with the allocation of the coal block. In April 2022, the ED had conducted searches at multiple premises associated with JSPL in connection with a case of forex violations.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!