Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Their silence ominous, says Chidambaram on demand to probe PM Modi's 'Ambani-Adani' jibe
Chidambaram raises concerns over PM Modi and FM Sitharaman's silence on Rahul Gandhi's call for an investigation into PM Modi's allegation about black money received by Congress from industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.
Congress leader P Chidambaram on May 10 questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over Rahul Gandhi’s demand of enquiry into the Prime Minister’s allegation that the grand old party had received “tempo loads of black money" from industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.