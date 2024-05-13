Lok Sabha polls 2024: Top South actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Jr NTR cast vote in Hyderabad | WATCH
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Actors and filmmakers in Hyderabad, Telangana, including Chiranjeevi Konidela, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun, cast their votes during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls. Voting for 96 Parliamentary Constituencies began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Several actors and filmmakers in Hyderabad, Telangana were spotted exercising their adult franchise during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.