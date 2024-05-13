Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Several actors and filmmakers in Hyderabad , Telangana were spotted exercising their adult franchise during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, film star Chiranjeevi Konidela and his family, Actor Jr NTR, and Actor Allu Arjun all cast their votes at different polling booths in Jubilee Hills. Additionally, Filmmaker Teja, recognized for his work in Telugu cinema, was seen at a polling booth in Telangana.

Voting for the fourth phase commenced at 7 am on Monday and will continue until 6 pm across all Lok Sabha constituencies and assembly seats. This phase covers 96 Parliamentary Constituencies.

Actor Allu Arjun casts his vote at a Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad polling booth.

Film star Chiranjeevi Konidela and his family arrive at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad to cast their vote.

Actor Jr NTR arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote.

Cinematographer-director-screenwriter Tej arrives at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote. After voting, Teja said, “Don't sit at home. Step out and vote so that you don't complain later that your government is not good."

With the Lok Sabha polls, voting commenced for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha. Among the 96 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, Andhra Pradesh has 25, Telangana 17, Uttar Pradesh 13, Maharashtra 11, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal each have eight, Bihar five, Jharkhand and Odisha four each, and Jammu and Kashmir one.

According to the election commission, 4,264 nominations were submitted for the 96 parliamentary constituencies.

The fourth phase of elections sees significant battles in various constituencies, with leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), and TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan contesting.

(With inputs from ANI)

