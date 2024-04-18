Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Stage set for three-cornered fight in Tamil Nadu after PM Modi's campaign blitz
Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on 39 seats of Tamil Nadu in alliance with Congress in Phase 1 voting on April 19. In 2019, the DMK-led alliance had won 38 of the 39 seats in the state.
Voting on all 39 seats of Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections on April 19. The poling at 68,000 polling stations of the state will decide the fate of approximately 950 candidates vying for the 39 seats.
