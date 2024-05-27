Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reiterated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will return to power in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has already crossed the numbers required for forming the government in the first five phases of the general elections, Shah said.

“We are somewhere between 300 and 310…this is minus the last phase…We are in a comfortable position. This time, we went to the people with 10 years of track record and 25 years of a powerfully positive agenda," Shah told Indian Express in an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah said that the a strong opposition is good for country. “Yes, I accept that, but it’s the people who will decide. We cannot create it. It cannot happen because you wish it to happen," he said.

Shah also said that by ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’, he actually meant India to get rid of Congress party in terms of ideology. “But even that (ideology) isn’t there (in the Congress) now," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shah blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the downslide in the country’s political standards. “In my opinion, it’s after the entry of Rahul Gandhi in the party that the Congress’s behaviour has changed, the standards of politics have fallen after that. This also influenced the attitude of those parties which had formed a alliance with the Congress," Shah said in the interview.

The Home Minister said that the opposition’s weakness has nothing to do with the Prime Minister Modi's sense of mission for the nation. He also listed reasons for the Prime Minister's popularity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ From raising the standard of living of 60 crore people in 10 years; empowering them with a house, toilet, water, a Rs-5 lakh insurance scheme, 5 kg food grains, gas cylinder…Modiji has helped build self-confidence and self-determination," he said.

The day Covid-19 was identified, Shah said, the Prime Minister decided on the vaccine mission and used technology to protect 132 crore people. “Elsewhere, even in advanced nations, the fight against Corona sputtered because there the government fought while here the government and the people fought together," he said.

Elections to 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats was over by the end of phase 6 polling on Saturday. The BJP-led NDA, seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

