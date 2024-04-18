Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sunita Kejriwal to participate in INDIA bloc's ‘Nyay Ulgulan Rally’ on April 21 in Jharkhand
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will join the Nyay Ulgulan Rally in Jharkhand, along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP MP Sanjay Singh. The rally is being held to protest Hemant Soren's arrest.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, is set to join the “Nyay Ulgulan Rally" organised by the INDIA bloc and scheduled for April 21 in Jharkhand's Ranchi.
