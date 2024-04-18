Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, is set to join the “Nyay Ulgulan Rally" organised by the INDIA bloc and scheduled for April 21 in Jharkhand's Ranchi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh will also join the rally, newswire ANI reported quoting party sources.

The rally is scheduled to be held at Prabhat Tara Ground 21 to protest against the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) held a meeting to discuss the arrangements for the INDIA bloc's Nyay Ulgulan Rally. Kalpana Soren, along with Congress state in-charge Ghulam Ahmed Mir, state president Rajesh Thakur, MLAs Vinod Singh and Satyanand Bhokta, as well as JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey, convened a meeting on April 6. The purpose was to strategise and mobilise party workers effectively for the rally.

Speaking to media after the rally, Soren urged all party members to participate in large numbers and discussed ways to strengthen the alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I have appealed to all the party members to participate in large numbers in the INDIA rally. We will tell how the central government is discriminating against Jharkhand. Hemant Ji has also been imprisoned, and they have put Delhi's Kejriwal Ji in jail as well. The discussion happened to strengthen the alliance," she said.

On Wednesday, April 17, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed that if the BJP were to win this election, it would change the constitution of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The 2024 Lok Sabha election is the last election. This time, if by mistake Narendra Modi's government comes to power, it will change the constitution of the country. These people will end elections and reservation. They will snatch away the rights of youth, farmers and women. This fear is getting stronger every day," Sanjay Singh said.

Voting for the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in four phases on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led NDA secured victory in 12 seats. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress each won one seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

