Swati Maliwal questions AAP protest on Bibhav Kumar's arrest, says ‘wish we used this force for…’
Delhi Minister Atishi has accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy using the pending case against Swati Maliwal, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the BJP is conducting 'Operation Jhaadu' to arrest AAP leaders and freeze party accounts.
Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has questioned her party's demonstration against the BJP-led central government after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bhibav Kumar.