Tamil Nadu poll officer alleges ‘harassment’ for not favouring A Raja; state election chief says, ‘steps will follow’
The electoral officer accuses the Returning Officer in Nilgiris of favouring DMK candidate A Raja, claiming harassment and manipulation of expenses. The Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu promises action based on reports from officials.
A letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu by an electoral officer in the Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency alleged that the Returning Officer displayed “favouritism" towards DMK candidate A Raja.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message