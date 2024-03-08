Six years after it snapped its ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is all set for its return to the BJP-led bloc ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, party sources said. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday exacerbating the noise around the potential alliance before the announcement of dates of general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second meeting of the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu with Amit Shah has brightened the prospect of a seat-sharing arrangement between the two for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu and Shah are likely to meet again on Friday as well, and an official announcement related to the alliance is anticipated in the next one or two days, reported NDTV. Jana Sena Party (JSP) President and actor Pawan Kalyan is also likely to be present in the meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Naidu's NDA entry depends upon the seat-sharing arrangement The outcome of the ongoing discussions between the BJP and TDP would depend majorly on whether the two parties reach a mutually agreeable seat-sharing arrangement, sources told PTI.

Chandrababu Naidu had met Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in February as well. However, the two parties had differences over the number of seats the BJP would fight in the state where it does not have much presence. The state has a total of 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats. The saffron party is willing to contest in eight to ten parliamentary constituencies. However, TDP is willing to let the BJP contest on 5-6 Lok Sabha seats in case of alliance, Jana Sena three and their party the rest, a TDP leader told PTI.

According to TDP leaders, any further delay in an alliance formation would be counterproductive as any lingering ambiguity would confuse party workers and supporters. Actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, which has been a member of the NDA, has already joined hands with the TDP and has been a driving force behind the BJP's ongoing deliberations with Naidu for the TDP's entry into NDA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The development has come at a time when there are speculations around the alliance between the BJP and Odisha's Biju Janata Dal in the state for the general elections. The two parties are on the verge of finalising their alliance as senior leaders of the two parties held separate meetings on Wednesday and dropped hints of such a possibility.

