Three members of the Chautala clan are in the fray for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Hisar seat of Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has fielded party’s party’s women’s wing general secretary Sunaina Chautala from the seat currently represented by former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Brijendra Singh, who is now with the Congress party.

Sunaina is the wife of Ravi Chautala, who is the son of late Partap Singh Chautala, the youngest son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal. The BJP has fielded Ranjit Singh Chuatala, who is Devi Lal’s elder son, from Hisar. The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has fielded Naina Chautala. Naina is the wife of JJP president Ajay Singh Chautala, who is the son of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, another son of Devi Lal.

So, the Lok Sabha elections to Hisar seat in Haryana is set to see a fight between two daughters-in-law and a father-in law – all from the family of Devi Lal. The Congress is yet to field a candidate from the seat. All ten Lok Sabha seats of Haryana go to polls in sixth phase on May 25.

The three Chautala families had separated long back. Ajay Chautala and his Dushyant Chautala had split from INLD in 2018 and formed the JJP. In 2019, the JJP extended support to the BJP to form the government in Haryana. However, the BJP-JJP alliance ended last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dushyant, who was the former deputy chief minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana government, had won the Hisar Lok Sabha seat in 2014. He, however, lost the seat to Brijendra Singh in 2019. Bureaucrat-turned politician, Brijendra has last month resigned as MP and joined the Congress. He is among the frontrunners for party ticket from Hisar.

JJP candidate Naina Chautala is a two-time MLA and represents Badhra seat in Haryana assembly. BJP candidate Ranjit Chautala has served as a minister in his father’s Chief Minister Devi Lal’s cabinet in Haryana. INLD candidate Sunaina Chautala has been leading INLD’s women wing since 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!